Gloucester volunteers overwhelmed with donations for Ukrainian refugees

Play video

Ken Goodwin speaks to volunteers in Gloucester

Two friends who set out to help Ukrainian refugees have ended up running a major operation in Gloucester - with seventy volunteers, a warehouse and several 40 tonne lorries.

It was the idea of Vivian Blick, who wanted to send a van to Poland with some goods donated by residents and businesses.

But within a week the idea snowballed and they now have the use of a huge warehouse in Waterwells, Quedgeley, and a 40 tonne truck with a driver loaned by a haulage company.

That will now be increased to three trucks after cash donations by well wishers.

It will take three trucks to take the donations to Poland

Vivian said he never had any idea people would be so generous.

"It just took off very quickly. Honestly, I am so grateful to the community - they have really come together on this," he said.

Today (Thursday 10 March), they will load up the trucks with donations - which include clothing, baby goods and medical supplies - and set off.