The family of Sarah Ashwell have released a statement speaking of their heartbreak following her death.

They said: "For us, knowing that we will never see Sarah again, and never share the things families do, is heartbreaking.

"After we told her youngest son what had happened, he said 'mummy's a star now' and asked if she was coming back. We had to stay strong for him but our hearts were breaking.

"We will focus on him and his brother, and giving them the love and support they need.

"Sarah was loved by so many people and she could communicate with anyone. She had so many achievements in her life.

"Justice has been done for her but we will never forget nor ever forgive the man who did this terrible thing. No punishment could ever be enough for what he has done."

Sarah was found dead in her home in Wells last November.

Her murderer, Antanas Jankauskas, was jailed for life today (10 March) in Bristol Crown Court.

The family also thanked Avon and Somerset Police for their support during this difficult time saying: "We will never forget the kindness of the officers who helped us."