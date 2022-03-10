A rescue greyhound who helped to save the life of a sick dog by donating blood has found his forever home.

Poady and his friend Dale were hailed as heroes when they donated blood to a local vets who desperately needed it to help save two poorly dogs.

Margaret Green Animal Rescue Centre issued an appeal to find permanent homes for the dogs - and Poady is now settling in to his new home with a couple.

Poady had been at the centre for three months while Dale has been there for 20 days.

Since the dogs appeared on ITV News, the rescue centre says it is confident Dale - and another dog called Jack - will find their forever homes soon as well.

Watch ITV News' report on Poady and Dale