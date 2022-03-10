A man has been arrested on suspicion of making a bomb hoax after a "security incident" sparked a major incident at a Bristol hospital.

Southmead Hospital's A&E department was evacuated while armed police, fire crews and the bomb squad were called to the scene today (March 10)

Avon and Somerset Police were first called to the incident at 10.45am and a large cordon was put in place.

The North Bristol NHS Trust - which runs the hospital - declared a major incident which was stood down at around 1.35pm.

All outpatient appointments have been cancelled for the day and people were urged to avoid the area. First Bus services were also diverted.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident

In a statement issued shortly after 2pm, Avon and Somerset Police said: "Armed officers arrested a man at Southmead Hospital’s A&E department this morning aft­er he claimed to be in possession of explosives.

"A cordon was put in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit examined a number of bags.

"This cordon has now been lifted after the EOD declared the area safe.

"As a precaution, A&E was evacuated while the incident was dealt with and the North Bristol NHS Trust declared a major incident due to the wider impact on NHS services. The major incident has now be stood down.

"The man arrested has been detained on suspicion of making a bomb hoax and remains in police custody.

"We do not believe this incident to be terrorism-related."

A cordon is in place at the scene and a number of roads in the area are closed.

Nobody was injured during the incident and police have thanked the public for their patience.

North Bristol Neighbourhood Inspector Lorna Dallimore said: “I appreciate the concern this incident may have caused residents and patients and I’d like to reassure them there were no injuries and there is no risk to the wider public.

“The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. We’re immensely grateful for the public’s patience while emergency services attended the scene and ensured the area was safe.

“Neighbourhood officers are in the area and I’d encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to them directly or alternatively contact their neighbourhood team via 101.”