People are being urged to stay away from Southmead Hospital due to an ongoing "security incident".

Avon and Somerset Police say a man has been arrested following the discovery of a suspicious package. The bomb squad are also at the scene.

The Bristol hospital has cancelled all of its outpatient appointments and visiting today (March 10). First Bus services in the area are also impacted.

In a statement, North Bristol NHS Trust - which runs the hospital - said: "We’re asking all members of the public to please stay away from the emergency department at Southmead Hospital whilst this incident is ongoing.

"We are unable to comment further at this time but will issue updates as soon as possible."

A cordon is in place at the scene and a number of roads in the area are closed.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said a man has been arrested following the discovery of a suspicious package and confirmed the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team are at the scene.

"There are no reported injuries at this time," a force spokesperson said.

"We'd ask the public to have patience while this is ongoing."

First Bus services are impacted by the incident. The bus firm said its 76 service is being diverted via Monks Park Avenue and Southmead Road.