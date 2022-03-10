Visiting has been suspended at the Royal Cornwall Hospital due to a "significant increase" in the number of patients testing positive for Covid.

The hospital says it has "many wards" unable to take new admissions due to the rise in coronavirus patients.

In a statement, the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust said: "Over the past few days there has been a significant increase in the number of people in hospital who are Covid positive.

"Although the vast majority of the 85 people have been admitted for another reason, it means we have many wards or bays unable to take new admissions.

"As a result, we have had to take the difficult decision to suspend all visiting with immediate effect. This includes visits planned for later today and through the coming weekend."

Visiting for maternity, neonatal and paediatrics remain unchanged.

The hospital also says it will consider individual cases involving "exceptional circumstances" such as end of life care".

A spokesperson said the trust is making "every effort" to resume normal visiting as soon as possible but it is likely the measures will last at least seven days.