An American warship has been spotted navigating a Devon dockyard.

The USS Roosevelt was seen taking a trip around Plymouth Sound earlier this week after having a stay at the docks in Devonport.

The vessel is one of a class of destroyers which can carry 90 guided missiles including long-range, all-weather, jet-powered Tomahawks.

The warship, named after the 32nd president of the United States, made its way out of the sound and into the sea between Rame Head and Eddystone Lighthouse.

The US Navy describes this type of vessel as destroyers which can "operate independently or as part of Carrier Strike Groups, Surface Action Groups, and Expeditionary Strike Groups".

Warships International Fleet Review tweeted: "US Navy destroyer USS Roosevelt lets rip with 5-inch gun on an Atlantic firing range recently & seen earlier this week sailing into Plymouth, UK.

"Had a busy time in waters off British Isles recently, not least shadowing Russian warships."

In December 2021, the USS Roosevelt began training operations off Spain's coast and was expected to continue the training exercises for several months, working alongside partner nations.

According to the US Navy the operations would be "in support of national security interests in Europe and Africa".

At the time Commander John Mastriani, commanding officer of Roosevelt, said: "Now on our third patrol in Sixth Fleet, the Roosevelt crew has fully adapted and risen to the challenges of operating on a forward-deployed, ballistic missile defense-capable warship."