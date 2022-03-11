Play video

Watch George take on one of his daily runs

A six-year-old boy from Swindon has raised more than £17,000 for Ukrainian refugees by running a mile a day.

George Westell aims to take on the challenge everyday throughout March after seeing footage of people fleeing their homes.

He's raising money for the British Red Cross, smashing his initial target of just £500.

George has been juggling his fundraising with school life, even running at night on some days.

George's mum Catherine said she's proud of her son Credit: Catherine Westell

Will Westell, George's dad said George's fundraising came after a family conversation about the situation in Ukraine one evening.

"He was raising a concern about what was going on and we just got talking to him and said 'look, let's do something about it, if you want to help them out there", he said.

"I'm very proud of him and I'm fully confident he can do the 31 miles."

George's mum, Catherine Westell said she couldn't be more proud of her son. "It's incredible", she said.

"He's just taking each day in his stride doing so well. Out in all weather - we've been out in the dark after school and out in the rain.

"He's really embracing it, and it's nice that he's doing something positive and raising as much awareness as possible.

"We never expected it to turn into something this huge but everyone's really got behind him - neighbours, the school, our work.

"Everyone's been so supportive and the donations keep going up each day."