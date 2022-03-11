Card made by the Queen when she was a child auctioned for £12,000

Play video

Watch Kathy Wardle's report on the auction

An embroidered card made by the Queen when she was a child has sold for £12,000 at an auction in Cornwall.

It sold for more than double its estimated price and was snapped up by a telephone bidder.

It was one of ten pieces of royal memorabilia being sold, with the whole collection selling for a total of £22,000.

The card and letters are from the Queen to Sir Frederick Still whilst she was a princess.

The dictated letter was signed 'Lilibet' on the back

One of the letters, which sold for £3,500, dates back to 1930 when the Queen was only four-years-old, thanking Sir Frederick for a "dolly with a squeak in the tummy" which he had gifted her for Christmas.

The collection has been described by auctioneers as "extremely rare."

Mimi Connell-Lay, an Auctioneer Researcher said: "Various items from the Royal family members do come up for sale from time to time, but items as unique as this, a piece of art or an embroidery as this is created by the Queen when she was just a princess - I mean, I just can't imagine how rare that is.

"It's not really something that really comes up for sale ever, at all. It's a wonderfully rare collection."

