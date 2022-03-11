Play video

Watch Kathy Wardle's report

A Cornish Primary School has recorded its own version of the classic Leonard Cohen song 'Hallelujah' in tribute to people caught up in the conflict in Ukraine.

Teachers at St Mewan Primary School near St Austell came up with the idea on Monday, and reworked the song in a matter of hours.

Children in years 5 and 6 have sung the new version in a special video the school posted on social media. Their performance has already been viewed tens of thousands of times in a matter of days.

The school says the song is a show of solidarity and is dedicated to the people of the Ukraine.

The wider school community has already filled the school gymnasium with donations for those affected by the war, which have now been taken to help the aid effort in Poland.

Headteacher Elaine Badger said the children also wanted to do something to help.

Headteacher Elaine Badger Credit: ITV News

Headteacher Elaine Badger, St Mewan Primary School: "We were very sensitive with the children, and we were guided by them and we spoke about what was happening in Ukraine.

"They want to feel that they're doing something, and this was something else that they could do to show that they were supporting Ukraine. I think they feel quite helpless, but every child we've spoken to say they feel a solidarity and music brought them together."

Year 5 pupil Chloe Mitchell Credit: ITV News

Year 5 pupil Chloe Mitchell told ITV News that she hopes children in Ukraine will hear their song.

''I hope that they'll feel a little bit better from the horrible times that they're in right now, because the song is hopefully going to cheer them up and lift their spirits up a tiny bit.''

The school is now hoping the copyrights can be approved to release their version of the song as a charity single to raise money towards the international aid effort for Ukraine.

