A husband and wife from Plymouth made thousands of pounds by breeding puppies without a licence and selling them online, a court has heard.

Victoria, aged 54, and Marcellus Weaver, 52, sold 11 puppies for about £33,000 over a year on sites such as Gumtree and Free Ads.

Victoria falsely described some of the breeds in advertisements and lied about the dates of births of some of the dogs, Plymouth Crown Court heard. She also used false names.

Prosecutors from Plymouth City Council described their operation as a "puppy farm" - though this is disputed by the couple.

The couple say one of the dogs was pregnant when they bought her and the other two bitches were not mated deliberately.

The Weavers say that they made about £15,000 profit by selling puppies from three litters where they were legally required to have a licence.

Victoria Weaver and her husband sold 11 puppies for about £33,000 over a year on sites such as Gumtree and Free Ads. Credit: BPM Media

Fining the couple, a judge said he was sceptical about their claim that they were not breeding dogs for profit and that the three bitches fell pregnant without their knowledge.

Recorder Tim Kenefick said it was hard to estimate how much money the Weavers made but accepted that there was no cruelty towards the dogs.

"To some extent you played on the feelings of the prospective buyers once you had them hooked," he said.

He added that sentencing guidelines pointed towards a custodial sentence for Victoria Weaver but said "nothing would be gained" by giving her an immediate or suspended prison term.

Both were banned from trading in dogs for five years.

He said the couple's dogs had three litters within a year - a phantom toy poodle with five puppies, a King Charles Spaniel with three and a shih-tzu with three.

He added that the dogs were given false dates of birth by Victoria Weaver, using a false name to place the ads, and sold for about £3,000 each.

Kenefick said the King Charles Spaniel puppies were falsely sold as Cavapoos and were advertised with false dates of birth.

Marcellus Weaver at Plymouth Crown Court, where he faced charges relating to dog breeding. Credit: BPM Media

The judge said that the third litter were also falsely described as maltipoos, a cross between a Maltese and toy or miniature poodle. In fact they were a cross between a shih-tzu and a poodle.

The court heard that buyers, including two from Hampshire, bought the dogs after seeing them advertised on the sites and Pets for Homes.

The defendants, both of Westcountry Close, Camels Head, admitted breeding dogs without a licence between August 2019 and August 2020.

Weaver also admitted three counts of fraud by making false representations in advertisements for a phantom toy poodle, a King Charles spaniel and a shih-tzu in June, July and August 2020.

Ali Rafati, for Victoria Weaver, said that she had got one of the dogs from a family member, unaware that it was pregnant.

He added that her basis of plea stated that the other two bitches had fallen pregnant without their knowledge.

Mr Rafati said the dogs were well-looked after and she used false names to avoid the attention of members of her estranged family.

He added: "This was not a backstreet operation. These puppies were not sold from the back of a car at a service station. Everyone knew her correct name and they all went to her home."

The barrister said that the couple made an estimated £15,000 from the operation.Michael Brown, for Marcellus Weaver, said that at the time the aircraft engineer had not been working.

He said that they had been using the proceeds of the puppy sales to pay bills and not to live a lavish lifestyle.

Mr Brown said: "He is a hardworking, very decent member of society."

Recorder Kenefick fined Victoria Weaver a total of £3,000 and her husband £500. The couple must pay a total of £2,500 towards the council's costs.

She must pay £190 victim surcharge, while the figure for him is £50.