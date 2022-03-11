A man has been arrested following a collision in the Forest of Dean which resulted in the death of a horse.

The horse was hit by a car at around 4pm on Monday 7 March on Clifford's Mesne in Newent.

Gloucestershire Police say the rider - a 19-year-old woman - was thrown from the horse and went to hospital with minor injuries.

The horse was treated by vets but its injuries meant it had to be put down.

The man - who is aged in his 20s and from Ross-On-Wye - was arrested on Thursday 10 March on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an incident and perverting the course of justice.

He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Gloucestershire Police has said the 19-year-old rider is recovering from her injuries but is extremely upset by the ordeal.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We understand the upset and anger this incident has caused within the local community and wider close-knit horse-riding community.

"We are aware of comments made online about an arrest having happened prior to this update, but we can confirm this information was incorrect.

"The only arrest made in connection with this incident is this one and as the incident remains subject to an ongoing investigation we ask people to not post any information online which could potentially hinder this process."