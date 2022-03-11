New exhibition looking back at Mayflower crossing 'through the eyes of artists'

A new exhibition at The Box in Plymouth is looking back at the Mayflower crossing through the eyes of artists.

‘Another Crossing – Artists Revisit the Mayflower Voyage’ brings together ten artists from the UK, USA, the Wampanoag nation and the Netherlands.

Pieces have been created using only tools, materials and processes that existed 400 years ago. Works on display include beadwork, joinery, metalsmithing, leatherwork and pottery.

Works on display include beadwork, joinery, metalsmithing, leatherwork and pottery. Credit: The Box

The Mayflower set sail from Plymouth on 16 September 1620 and took 66 days to cross the Atlantic.

More than 30 million people can trace their ancestry to the ship's crew and passengers.

Victoria Pomery, CEO at The Box said: "We’re delighted to be able to present one more Mayflower-inspired show – especially one that offers a completely different take on the events that happened just over 400 years ago."

Judith Robinson, Arts Programmes Manager at The Box said: "Although we’ve been exploring the Mayflower story for a while, its implications can still be hard to fully comprehend.

"The works in ‘Another Crossing’ reflect this and are thoughtful, outraged, sad and surprising in turn.

"Participating in the exhibition has definitely taken each of the artists on a journey."