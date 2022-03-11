A North Devon man has travelled to a pop-up visa centre in Warsaw to help his Ukrainian wife get back to their home in Illfracombe.

Chris Allsford's wife Svitlana is from Kramatorsk in the the Donetsk region of Ukraine, and has been made a refugee after the Russian invasion of her country.

She was forced to flee across the border into Poland and is awaiting a UK emergency visa so she can move to the safety of North Devon with her husband.

Chris and Svitlana have been married for 4 years. They have been living in different countries while Svitlana's daughter finishes school in Ukraine.

Svitlana had to travel through the besieged city of Kharkiv on her journey to seek refuge in Poland before being able to obtain a visa to join Chris in Illfracombe.

After arriving safely, she was reunited with Chris before they went to the pop-up visa centre where they were faced with huge delays.

Speaking of his experience at the centre, Chris told ITV News: "There's thousands of people. Appointments are few and far between. They were overwhelmed with it."

Chris and Svitlana hope they will arrive back in Devon next week.

"There's more people from the Home Office who've arrived just to help out. However, when we came out they said we may have a 5 or 6 day wait to get a decision on the visa."

Chris and Svitlana were able to find a hotel in Warsaw to stay in, but he described others having to wait for days, sometimes weeks, without accommodation in the Polish capital in crowded emergency pop up visa centres.

Svitlana's appointment was yesterday (10 March) and the couple are hoping they will be able to return to Illfracombe next week.