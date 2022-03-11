Teenager rushed to hospital after stabbing in Swindon

A teenager has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Swindon.

Police were called to reports that a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed in Cricklade Road at 6.10pm on Thursday (March 10).

Officers say he suffered a single wound to his back which is not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Sergeant Scott Anger, from Swindon CID, said: “Officers are currently carrying out enquiries in the area and people living in locally are likely to notice a police presence throughout the evening.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage and we would urge anyone with information to come forward."

"Any witnesses, or anyone who can assist our enquiries, should call Swindon CID on 101, quoting log 246 of today (10/03)."