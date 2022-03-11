Play video

Watch Rob Murphy's report

A Ukrainian woman living in Bristol has described how her "world is collapsing" as her parents are currently stuck in Ukraine, trying to get to a place of safety in the UK.

Svitlana Turnbull has lived in Bristol for four years. Her parents are in hiding in Ukraine as Russian forces advance.

"I can't explain how worried I am", she said. "It's really bad. It's like my whole world is collapsing.

"My heart is just in bits, I'm not sleeping, I hardly eat. I can't work, I can't concentrate.

Svitlana has lived in Bristol for the last four years with her husband David.

"Every second I'm checking my phone and checking the last news, what's happening at the moment but I'm praying and hoping for better."

Parts of Kharkiv - where the couple got married four years ago - were attacked during the invasion last week.

David Turnbull, Svitlana's husband, spoke of his heartbreak when finding out parts of the city which means so much to him had been destroyed.

"To see the destruction of the city just kills me. We've got so many good memories of that city - it's where we got married.

"To see that torpedo hit in Freedom Square last Tuesday - just shock.

"Last week, we couldn't do anything. We didn't go out, couldn't eat, couldn't sleep. I had nightmares. It was just horrible."

Mrs Turnbull's father was granted a visa late last year for a Christmas visit but her mother wasn't.

She feels the Government must relax its guidelines to allow people from her home country to come to Britain to ensure their safety.

She said: "They are sleeping outside, it's minus 10 in Ukraine, it's cold, they are freezing. People don't have food or anywhere to stay, they are struggling so much.

"I've lived in the UK here for four years, I work in the UK, I'm paying my bills, I'm paying tax to the government. Why can't I give them a bit of space to stay here, not in a warzone for a while?

"I'm not asking the government to help me financially, I'm just asking to let them come over here."

The Department for Levelling Up told ITV News the Secretary of State will set out a route so the British people can offer a home to people fleeing Ukraine.

A spokesperson said that more details will be shared over the course of the next few days.

"This is alongside our expanded family route which has already seen thousands of people apply, as well as changes to visas so that people can stay in the UK safely", they added.