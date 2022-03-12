Plans for new coast-to-coast walking route in Cornwall

There are plans to create a new 90-mile walking route stretching from the south to the north of Cornwall.

A consultation has been launched for the project, which aims to join together existing rights of way in the Tamar Valley to create a footpath which broadly follows the Tamar River.

If it goes ahead, it will create a new circular walk around the county boundary of Cornwall via the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The project forms part of the Tamar Landscape Partnership scheme, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Manager of the Tamar Valley AONB Dan Cooke said: “This is an exciting phase for the proposed Cornish coast-to-coast footpath.

"We’d love to hear people’s views on its route and how it can best be promoted.

"If all goes to plan, then this could be another great way to enjoy some of the most stunning views and hidden corners of the South West.”

The route will link the northern and southern coasts of Cornwall - creating a circular route around the county

Chief executive of Visit Cornwall Malcom Bell said: “We all know how many people love Cornwall and our greatest asset for both local residents and visitors is the coast and our amazing coastal path.

"I welcome this proposal to link our two world-class coasts through the stunning and intriguing Tamar Valley, which is so rich with beauty and history.”

Cornwall Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change Martyn Alvey is also supportive of the project.

He said: "The route is designed to pass through many places rich in natural or man-made heritage, with close proximity to the river and offering an abundance of historical and wildlife interest. I encourage everyone to get involved and have their say.”

The consultation is open until the end of March.