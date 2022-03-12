A teenager has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a wall.

The A361 Highworth Road is closed near Swindon following the collision in the early hours of this morning (March 12).

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle involved has been arrested and is in custody at Gablecross police station.

Police and the fire service attended the crash, which involved a Ford Mondeo, shortly after 1am. An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

The road is shut between the Supermarine roundabout and Highworth roundabout with Shrivenham Road and is likely to remain closed for the majority of this morning.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger, has been taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Her next of kin have been informed.

"The driver, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated taking a vehicle without consent, driving a vehicle when over the alcohol limit and driving a vehicle when over the drug limit. He has been taken to Gablecross Police Station, where he remains in custody.

"Any witnesses to the collision or who may have witnessed the vehicle involved during their journey or have any dash cam footage that would be useful to the investigation are asked to call us immediately.

"Please call the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694 597 and quote log 23 of today’s date (12/03). Alternatively, you can email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk with log 23 of today’s date as the subject."