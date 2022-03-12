Two West Country restaurants have received recognition in the prestigious 2022 Michelin Guide.

Wilson's restaurant in Bristol and Andria in Devon are the latest venues in the South West to win a place in the guide.

They join a long list of distinguished and well-loved restaurants in the region that have received acknowledgement for their colourful menus and cutting-edge cuisine.

There are already 14 restaurants in Bristol that retained their place, from the quaint and unassuming tasting menu at Bulrush to the restored Victorian Lido restaurant in Clifton.

Meanwhile, across Devon, 27 restaurants had their place in the guide renewed this year. Predictably, many of Devon's coveted venues specialise in seafood, like Seahorse in Dartmouth.

There is one new three-star restaurant entering the 2022 guide - L’Enclume in Cumbria - along with five new two stars and 19 new one stars.

While neither of the West Country restaurants were given the highest accolade, a Michelin Star, they were both acknowledged for different culinary achievements.

New Green Star: Wilson's Bristol

Wilson's restaurant is a bistro located on Chandos Road in the Redland area of Bristol.

Co-founders Jan Ostle and Mary Wilson were delighted to hear they had received the award for their sustainable practice.

They opened the restaurant in 2016 and pride themselves for their support of producers, growers and traders that use ethical and low impact methods.

Wilsons has its own market garden where they grow much of the produce used in the restaurant - giving it a farm to fork feel.

The Green Star awarded by the judges at Michelin highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.

Wilson's was one of only nine restaurants to be given a Green Star for their "outstanding sustainable commitments" this year.

Head chef and co-founder, Jan Ostle told ITV: "All of us here are over the moon with the recognition from Michelin, I think it’s excellent that they’re recognising and awarding sustainability as well as excellence within the industry.

"We’re all looking forward to a busy year ahead, pushing forward and continuing our work with the farm and here at Wilsons."

New Bib Gourmand: Andria, Dartmouth

The small plates at Andria are inspired by the head chef's pan-European roots. Credit: Andria/Luca Berardino

The food at Andria in Dartmouth embodies a modern take on classic dishes from Europe and beyond.

The restaurant on Dartmouth's Lower Street was awarded a Bib Gourmand in the 2022 Michelin guide.

The Bib Gourmand recognises establishments that serve excellent food priced reasonably for their menu.

Head chef of Andria, Luca Berardino, was born in Paris but trained in the UK and takes inspiration from his Italian roots.

He likes to feature local ingredients from Brixham and Torbay in his menu of small plates like the Brixham crab with apple, ginger and lemon sorrel, which received a mention in the Michelin guide.