Six fish and chip shops in the West Country have been named in a coveted list of the best takeaways in the UK.

The list - put together by Fry Magazine - uses mystery diners to taste food and quiz staff as well as reviews on social media to compile its list of the best 50 takeaways.

Takeaways in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset all made this year's list.

Three eateries in the South West - in Dorset, Wiltshire and Cornwall - also made the magazine's Top 10 Best Restaurants for 2022.

Competition organiser Reece Head said: "The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position.

“Our 50 Best Takeaway and 10 Best Restaurant winners really do represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal.”

The South West fish and chip shops named among the best in the UK

Callaway’s Fish & Chips, Dorchester, Dorset

David’s Fish & Chips, Brixham, Devon

DJ's Fish and Chips, Paignton, Devon

Fish ’n’ Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset

Greg & Lou’s, Redruth, Cornwall

The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset

The South West's restaurants named in top 10 in the UK

Fish ’n’ Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset

Harlees, Westbury, Wiltshire

Port & Starboard, Indian Queens, Cornwall