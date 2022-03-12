A 'time capsule' home in Bristol which has been owned by the same family for 65 years is up for auction.

The Southville property is in need of complete modernisation and many of the rooms are like stepping back to the 1950s when the owner bought it.

The three-storey house is being auctioned by Clifton-based Hollis Morgan with a guide price of £395,000. Similar properties in Southville which have been renovated sell in the region of £500,000.

It is expected the home will be a popular hit with developers, investors and prospective homeowners when it goes up for auction on April 13.

Walking through the house is like being transported back to the 1950's Credit: BPM Media

Auctioneer Andrew Morgan says many properties auctioned in the area sell for considerably more than the guide price, often for more than double the asking price.

Mr Morgan says: “Beads of excitement always form on an auctioneer’s brow when instructed on a property in BS3. This vibrant area has witnessed phenomenal popularity in recent years with the subsequent increase in property prices.

“At last, aspiring home-owners have realised not only the convenience of living close to the city centre, but they are also able to steep themselves in the historic and vibrant cultural ambience of this fascinating area of the city where period houses are of a manageable size and you have a short cycle ride to the beautiful Somerset countryside.”

The house is in need of a major renovation to bring it up to date Credit: BPM Media

Mr Morgan added: “It is no longer developers and investors who necessary lead the bidding but it can often be a first-time buyer who is the successful bidder."

"This property in Southville Place has been occupied by the same family for over 65 years and does require some work but it fulfils all the right attributes. Prepare for some excitement on auction day.”