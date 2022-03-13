Florists in Bristol are selling sunflowers - Ukraine's national flower - to raise money for people living in the war-torn country.

It's just one of the many ways people in the South West, and around the world, have tried to help those affected.

The proceeds are being given to charities who are operating in the war zone throughout the current crisis, such as British Red Cross crisis appeal.

Mila in Bristol is selling the flowers for much lower than the usual retail price of £15. Credit: ITV West Country

The main sunflower supplier is Flowervision Bristol, which has been allowing the florists to buy sunflowers at a wholesale price.

This has allowed them to raise almost £6,000 so far.

Mila, a florist on Park Street, has had to restock the sunflowers four times over the past two weeks as they've sold out incredibly quickly.

Around 7,000 sunflowers have been sold so far. Credit: ITV West Country

Gemini Davies, Mila's store manager, said: "We've personally decided to give our proceeds to Save the Children and Pride Kyiv. It's something we're really passionate about.

"Sometimes I'll ask a shopper: 'Are you buying them for yourself or for someone else?'

"And they'll reply: 'No, I'm buying them for Ukraine.'

"So it just goes to show that people really care and just want to help."

The team at Mila posted on Instagram writing: "Like everyone, all of us at MILA are appalled and outraged at the treatment of Ukrainians by the totalitarian regime of Russias President Putin.

"The continued fighting and persecution of people at the hands of a pathetic little man further push us away from a bright future for all of mankind.

"The post ended "Putin, you’re a dinosaur. A thing of the past. A silly little man with demons. There is no place for you in the world."

Gemini says she will continue selling sunflowers with the hope of raising even more money for the people of Ukraine.