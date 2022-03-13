Plans to turn the now-closed National Diving Centre in the Forest of Dean into a research facility have been unveiled.

The diving centre in Tidenham closed permanently last month, with the new owners now exploring the possibility of underwater living.

Forest of Dean District councillors were told the company is doing research and development for equipment which would enable people to "live deep underwater".

The project could see the company invest around £150million in the site which could see 100 new jobs created.

One councillor said: “What they want to do is turn the quarry into this underwater scientific campus which they reckon will employ 100 people and they will put £150million into it.

“They didn’t tell us their company name. We were just told it was for a deep engineering facility. They are also understood to be talking to Cornwall Council.

“They are doing research and development for equipment for people to be able to live in pods quite deep under the water.

“They’ve already bought the old quarry. Now they are in the process of talking with cabinet members and officers at Forest of Dean District Council.

“That’s all the information councillors were given. Councillors are all for it because it will put the Forest on the map but the company is very selective about the information they are giving out.”

