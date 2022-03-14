Arsonist who pushed bin into burning police car at Bristol riot jailed

Play video

Arsonist caught on camera during Bristol riot

A woman who pushed a wheelie bin up against a burning police car during a riot in Bristol has been jailed for nine months.

Jasmine York - who live streamed violence outside Bridewell Police Station from her phone - was filmed pushing a bin towards a burning police car.

The 26-year-old, of Arnos Vale in Bristol, was also heard shouting 'we will burn your ******* cars' as violence unfolded after a Kill The Bill protest in the city on March 21 last year.

She denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty of arson by a jury at Bristol Crown Court. She was cleared of one charge of riot and one charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

During a hearing at the same court today (March 14), York was jailed for nine months.

York was found guilty of arson by a jury Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

During her trial, York claimed she acted out of fear and said she put herself at the front of the crowd because she was "quite good at de-escalating".

His Honour Judge James Patrick said the fact she had returned to the scene of the disorder having previously left was an aggravating factor.

He also rejected her claim she acted out of fear and highlighted she herself admitted her behaviour “did not de-escalate events”.

Addressing York directly, the judge said: “You were very aware of the damage caused to police equipment and property paid for out of national taxation for the benefit of the community.

“You played your part in the unlawfulness.”

York is one of dozens to be sentenced for crimes committed during the Bristol riot. To date, they have been jailed for a combined total of 57 years and 11 months.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: “Jasmine York unquestionably contributed to the unrest felt by many that shameful night.

“She may not have physically attacked officers but she added fuel to the fire of a burning police car, creating an intimidating atmosphere for officers trying to maintain order.”