Bristol man jailed after stranger spotted drug deal and called police

A man from Bristol has been jailed for more than seven years after more than £82,000 worth of class A drugs were found at his home.

Mazin Mohammed, 28, admitted offences including possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

He was arrested in December after a member of the public reported a suspected drug deal taking place.

Police traced the vehicle involved and detained Mohammed at his home address after finding he had a significant quantity of class A drugs.

He was jailed for seven years and six months at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 11 March.

Drugs seized from Mazin Mohammed Credit: Avon and Soemrset Police

PC Louise Jones, from Avon and Somerset Police's drug crime team, said: “Mohammed was caught with a large quantity of class A drugs and in the face of overwhelming evidence had little option but to plead guilty to these offences.

“He sought to profit from the misery that drugs cause people and communities and we welcome the custodial sentence he has today received.

“This arrest was the direct result of a member of the public calling to report witnessing a suspected drug deal.

"That call played a vital role and we’d like to publicly thank them for reporting this to us. It enabled us to react quickly, seize drugs and ultimately helped to secure this conviction.

“We hope this result provides people with the confidence to continue reporting these crimes to help us rid Bristol's streets of drug dealers.”