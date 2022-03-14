Play video

A man from Cirencester whose fiancée and her children are trapped in Poland having fled war in Ukraine says more needs to be done to help them join him in the UK.

Steven Barnes and Olha Nimak applied for visas for the whole family months before the conflict started, but they are still waiting for their children to be allowed to travel.

Steven said: "I'm particularly worried now that the fighting is getting closer and closer to the Polish border. All it takes is one stray rocket and we don't know how this will escalate."

Steven and Olha are due to get married in May. Olha already has a visa to live in the UK, but her children are still waiting to get their visas issued and there have been multiple delays.

Steven said the process has been a slow one. "The online part of it in the UK has been okay, but the access to a visa application centre in Poland is the real hold up", he said.

"They turned up on the first day and were told there are no appointments at all. They're talking to people who have been queueing for three days to get appointments.

"Now they've managed to get an appointment online but not until 24 March - and that will be to start the application process", he added.

Olha's family have already had to endure a 20 hour train journey to the border and are now staying in an apartment near Krakow as they wait for news on whether they can travel.

Olha said: "The main responsibility for me is the safety of my kids. It doesn't matter how you feel. You just must make the kids feel safe and keep it low risk."

Steven says he will do everything he can to get them to Cirencester safely.