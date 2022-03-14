Play video

Watch RNLI crews rescue the family stranded at sea

A mum, daughter and their two dogs were rescued off the coast of south Devon as they were found stranded at sea facing an incoming tide.

Both the Plymouth and Salcombe RNLI lifeboats were called out at 2.37pm on Sunday 13 March after a 999 call to rescue the family who got cut off from the tide on the River Erme at Mothecombe Beach.

As the rescue unfolded, a passing kayaker also fell victim to the increasing swell at the entrance of the River Erme and required assistance from the Plymouth Inshore Lifeboat.

A spokesperson for Plymouth Lifeboat said: “Our volunteer crew Alex, Neil and Sam arrived on scene to assess how best to help the stranded casualties who were stuck on the rocks with an incoming tide.

“Talking with Salcombe All Weather Lifeboat the decision was made that the Y-Boat would be used with two crew to enter a sheltered cove and extract the casualties using the Plymouth Inshore Lifeboat as cover.

“Two trips were made in the increasing swell and both casualties and dogs were taken to safety at Mothercombe Beach.

“As the rescue unfolded a passing kayaker also fell victim to the increasing swell at the entrance of the River Erme and required assistance from the Plymouth Inshore Lifeboat.”

The spokesperson added anyone who gets into difficulty at sea should dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

“If you find yourself in the water unexpectedly, fight your instincts and float until the effects of cold water shock pass", they said.

“Be wary of all edges around the sea and waterside. Always take a means of calling for help and check the weather and tide times.”