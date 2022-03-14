Plymouth street renamed after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky

A street in Plymouth has been renamed after Ukraine's president.

The original sign for Novorossiysk Road in the north-east of the city has been crossed out and a new one reading Volodymyr Zelensky Road has been placed above it.

The name change is not an official one, with Plymouth City Council confirming the change was not carried out by a council worker.

It comes after City Council confirmed its twinned link with the Russian city of Novorossiysk will not be revoked.

A spokesperson for Plymouth City Council said: “Following the Novichok poisoning on UK soil in March 2018, Plymouth City Council agreed to revoke any invitations to Russian officials.

"However, we have no immediate plans to rescind our friendship with the people of Novorossiysk, our twin city, and punish them for the barbaric actions of their government."

The city has been linked to the port city in southern Russia on the Black Sea since 1990.

The road sign change is the latest show of support from people in the South West for the people of Ukraine, with many raising aid and money to help refugees, and some even travelling across Europe to help.