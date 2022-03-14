Plymouth to suspend twinning with Russian city in show of support for Ukraine

Plymouth will suspend its links with a Russian city in light of the war in Ukraine.

The Devon city has been twinned with Novorossiysk since 1990, but following pressure from the public, the city council has confirmed it is severing its ties.

Council Leader Nick Kelly said: “I‘ve had many messages from Plymouth residents who want to us to do whatever we can as a city to send the message that we are outraged by the actions of the Russian government.

“The impact of the Russian military’s violence against the people of Ukraine is horrifying and I don’t believe in all conscience that we can continue to maintain our formal links with Novorossiysk while this is happening.

“I have asked officers to look at suspending our twinning link with Novorossiysk as soon as possible."

He added: “It is a great regret that after more than half a century of building relations between our two great maritime cities we have to consider this.

"We do not blame the people of Novorossiysk for the barbaric actions of their government but I don’t believe we can continue a formal association with a Russian civic authority while these atrocities are taking place.”

Over the weekend, a street sign named after the Russian city was unofficially replaced with the name of Ukraine's president.

Plymouth City Council said it will continue to fly the Ukrainian flag in the city centre to show its support for the people of Ukraine.