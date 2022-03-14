A police officer has described the moment a man climbed into the front seat of her police car and 'cut off airflow' as he strangled her.

Padraig Norton was suffering from a paranoid delusion when he carried out the attack near Blandford Forum in Dorset on November 28 last year.

The 36-year-old had been at a wedding in West Almer earlier that evening when a dispute prompted a police callout to the venue.

After speaking to Norton, officers wanted to take him back to the bed and breakfast he was staying in.

The court heard Norton repeatedly took his seatbelt off during the journey before screaming for help out of the car windows.

Prosecutor Chris Nightingale told Weymouth Magistrates’ Court: “One police officer drove in the front and another police officer sat in the rear seat. It seems that during the journey, the defendant released his seat belt.

“The defendant was asked to redo his seat belt and the defendant did that, but then undid it again."

He said when the officer stopped the vehicle and turned around to ensure his seatbelt was back on, the defendant "began to scream for help" out of the vehicle.

“He tried to unlock the car and the defendant was told to calm down,” Mr Nightingale added.

Norton then climbed into the front and attacked the police officer in the driver’s seat.

Mr Nightingale continued: “He took a grip around her neck and ‘cut off airflow’, in the officer’s words, and she couldn’t breathe."

The officer managed to open the door, and both she and Norton fell out of the car.

She reached for her pava spray (an incapacitant spray similar to pepper spray) and sprayed Norton in the face.

The officer recalled how “scared she was” and said she “remembers the relief when she saw the blue lights of colleagues”.

She sustained a sore neck and says she became aware of whenever someone touched her.

Norton, of Dunboyne in Ireland, pleaded guilty to assault of a police officer and resisting a police officer while performing his duties.

His defense argued Norton was suffering a paranoid delusion and believed the police were trying to harm him.

They said his actions were out of character and he has not drank alcohol since.

Norton will be sentenced at Poole Magistrates’ Court.