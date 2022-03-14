The family of a woman who died in a crash in Bodmin have said she was "loved by so many people" as they paid tribute to her.

Talia Phillips, 21, died at the scene of the two-vehicle collision on the B2366 near Washaway at around 7.30pm on March 6.

In a tribute issued via Devon and Cornwall Police, her family said she "lit up a room".

"She loved and was loved by so many people," they added.

"She always had a smile and a friendly word for everyone.

"She didn’t judge anyone and accepted everyone for who they are. She loved and worked with animals who all instinctively loved and trusted her.

“She will be missed by her family and her boyfriend who all loved her so much.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the collision and ask anyone with any information to contact police on 101.