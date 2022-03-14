Cheltenham Festival will return this week and the weather looks set to be kind to race-goers.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 14C throughout the four-day event, with sunny spells and mild temperatures forecast for much of it.

The races look set to get off to a mild start tomorrow (March 15), with highs of 13C.

The second day of the festival is forecast to be the worst weather-wise, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast on Wednesday (March 16).

Sunshine looks set to return on Thursday and Friday (March 17 and 18), with highs of 14C forecast for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Here's ITV weather presenter Charlie Powell's forecast for Cheltenham Festival 2022

What a week to pick when it comes to the weather! The past few have either been stormy, or wet, or dull but the next few days look set fair. There's only one caveat, and that's Wednesday, when a front will move through.

Highs of 14C are forecast for Cheltenham Festival 2022

Day One

It'll be a bit foggy first thing, but it's otherwise fine and dry with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will pick up too with that early spring warmth showing its hand well into the afternoon.

Day Two

A band of rain will move through, initially quite heavy but turning more showery and possibly drying out before the end of the day's racing. Not as warm though, with stronger winds too.

Day Three and Four

The sun will return for Day Three and Gold Cup Friday, with light winds and even higher temperatures.

We're looking at 14C on Friday with those dry skies.

UV levels will start to creep up to moderate by then; just something to be aware of with all that time spent outdoors.