A volunteer from Wiltshire says refugees fleeing Ukraine need donations of money, rather than clothing at the moment.

Jane Ebel from Salisbury is working with the BEARR Trust and has flown out to Moldova.

The country borders Ukraine and has seen huge numbers of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The government in Moldova say the situation is now at "breaking point" and they need more support.

It comes after people across the South West have been loading up donations of clothing and supplies to help those who have had to leave their homes behind.

But now many charities say cash is the best way to help.

Jane said "I think it needs to be quite selective, rather than just filling a lorry full of stuff.

"So they do need medical supplies, and they do need nappies, and they probably need long term food - cereals and salt, and soap are running out."

Jane Ebel describes what refugees need

She added "We feel that funding is the most useful thing right now because the short term needs are being met on the ground. The big charities are coming in and the lorries are coming in, there's going to be a long term need in all of these countries - a few months down the line and probably years."

The conflict in Ukraine continues to rage on, with Russian forces have carrying out a deadly air strike on a military range near Lviv in the west of the country.