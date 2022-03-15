A baby in a pushchair was "narrowly missed" by items - including a brick - being thrown from a Tesco car park in Yeovil.

Two people were throwing the items from the car park onto a crossing between Westminster Street and the Tesco store in Huish at just before 5pm on Thursday 10 March.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Two offenders threw items, including a brick, from the car park, and in one case narrowly missed hitting a 10-month old baby in a pushchair.

"We’re appealing for anyone in the area who saw the two offenders, who were both wearing dark clothing, or anyone who may have captured them on their dash cams while in the car park."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222058085.