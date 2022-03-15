An 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he fell off of his bike and into a river while trying to avoid being hit by a car.

The boy was crossing a bridge in Okehampton when police say he was forced to swerve to avoid an oncoming car. He crashed into a hedge before falling into the water.

Devon and Cornwall Police say his injuries are serious and life-changing.

The incident happened on the afternoon of February 27, on Rockey Lane/Harper's Hill in Northlew, by the bridge over the River Lew.

The car did not stop at the scene and officers are now keen to speak to the driver of the vehicle involved.

They also want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who might have dash cam footage which could help with investigations.

Anyone who thinks they may be able to help should call police on 101.