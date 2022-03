A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Plymouth.

Cara Oliver was last seen by her family at 4.30pm on Monday, March 14.

A police search is underway and officers are growing concerned for her welfare.

Cara is described as a white female, medium build, 5ft 2, with long dark blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoody and leggings.

Police said anyone who sees Cara, or knows where she might be, should call 999.