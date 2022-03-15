A horse has died after falling in the first race of this year's Cheltenham Festival.

Shallwehaveonemore had to be put down after falling in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

The Gary Moore-owned runner fell at the final fence of the race.

A Cheltenham Racecourse spokesperson said: "Sadly Shallwehaveonemore sustained an injury in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

"He was immediately attended to by our highly experienced veterinary team, but after extensive treatment it was determined that it was necessary to put the horse to sleep. Our thoughts are with his connections.”

In a statement, the RSPCA said: "We're deeply saddened and concerned after the death of Shallwehaveonemore today at the Cheltenham Festival in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

"The death of any horse is always one too many and it's crucial that steps are urgently taken to reduce the risk of these tragedies."