Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in Cheltenham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Cheltenham.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.35am today (March 15) with a report a woman in her 40s had sustained injuries.

Officers attended an address on Salamanca Road in the Whaddon area and a woman was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses of a black Vauxhall Corsa driving erratically in the Cheltenham area this morning in connection with the incident.

"Scene guards are in place and the investigation is in the early stages. At this time police are not currently looking for any other suspects and those believed to be involved are known to each other.

"The woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Anyone with information which could assist the investigation and who has not already spoken to police is asked to provide information online by completing this form and quoting incident 105 of 15 March/ You can also call police on 101."