New gig series announced for Bristol harbourside - with Groove Armada to perform

The duo will perform at the event series on the opening night, as part of their farewell tour. Credit: Plaster Communications

A new event series has been announced for Bristol harbourside this summer - with Groove Armada the first act to be announced.

Lloyds Amphitheatre will host the new series - called Siren - in July.

Groove Armada is the first act to be announced, with the gig forming part of their final-ever tour which starts in April.

Organisers of the event series say more artists will be announced on Friday, when tickets will also go on sale.