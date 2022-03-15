A new event series has been announced for Bristol harbourside this summer - with Groove Armada the first act to be announced.

Lloyds Amphitheatre will host the new series - called Siren - in July.

Groove Armada is the first act to be announced, with the gig forming part of their final-ever tour which starts in April.

Organisers of the event series say more artists will be announced on Friday, when tickets will also go on sale.