A paramedic from Bodmin is taking medical supplies to the Poland-Ukraine border.

Faye Shepherd is joining a fleet of seven ambulances setting off from Cheltenham this morning (March 15).

The former NHS vehicles are to be driven by volunteers and will be filled with supplies.

Faye said "I don't know if you can prepare for something like that. Obviously, I've seen things in my job that have given me a sense of what to expect for myself and how to react.

"But I really don't know how I'm going to react to see people. I think I'll just want to scoop them up and help but there's only so much you can do."

Faye Shepherd describes what she expects from the trip

The convoy was organised by management consultant Khaled El Mayet, 38, from Cheltenham.

"When you see what's happening to children and the elderly, it spurred me to help," said Mr El Mayet.

Mr El Mayet originally planned to raise money for four ambulances but ended up with seven after his fundraiser took off.

"This has taken over my life," he said. "We're lucky to get two or three hours of sleep because of this project.

"When something like this happens, ambulances are vital.

"This is something that really will help. With every day that goes by there will be more and more lives lost.

"I want to thank everyone who has donated and chipped in for these ambulances. It represents a massive collective effort."