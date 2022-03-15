The roar which welcomes the start of Cheltenham Festival has been heard as fans returned to the stands for the first time since 2020 today.
Last year's event was held behind closed doors because of Covid, but crowds have returned in their numbers this year.
The four days of racing are expected to bring in tens of millions of pounds into the local economy.
Around 23,000 people attended day one of the races today (March 15) - including royalty.
Both of Princess Anne's children - Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips - were spotted at the event today as well as Zara's husband Mike Tindall.
Other celebrities spotted at the event include Rod Stewart, Jamie Haskell, Chloe Madeley and a group of Aston Villa players.
Here's a selection of the best pictures from day one of Cheltenham Festival 2022...