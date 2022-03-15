The roar which welcomes the start of Cheltenham Festival has been heard as fans returned to the stands for the first time since 2020 today.

Last year's event was held behind closed doors because of Covid, but crowds have returned in their numbers this year.

The four days of racing are expected to bring in tens of millions of pounds into the local economy.

Around 23,000 people attended day one of the races today (March 15) - including royalty.

Both of Princess Anne's children - Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips - were spotted at the event today as well as Zara's husband Mike Tindall.

Other celebrities spotted at the event include Rod Stewart, Jamie Haskell, Chloe Madeley and a group of Aston Villa players.

Here's a selection of the best pictures from day one of Cheltenham Festival 2022...

Zara and Mike Tindall walk hand in hand at Cheltenham Festival Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

Aston Villa players, Ashley Young, John McGinn, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings Credit: PA

Aston Villa players Philippe Coutinho, Emiliano Martinez, John McGinn, Ashley Young, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings Credit: PA

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster on day one of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Racegoers hold up a Ukraine flag during day one of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

A Ukraine flag flies on day one of Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Racegoers react to the action during day one of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Honeysuckle ridden by Rachael Blackmore on their way to winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy Credit: PA

Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates after winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy with horse Honeysuckle Credit: PA

Crowds during day one of the Cheltenham Festival 2022 Credit: PA

Racegoers celebrate Honeysuckle's win Credit: PA

Racegoers celebrate after Honeysuckle ridden by jockey Rachael Blackmore wins the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy Credit: PA