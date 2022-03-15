The pub landlord behind a huge convoy of aid going to Ukraine

Play video

Watch Richard Lawrence's report

A pub landlord in Dorset has organised a convoy of aid filled with donations to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The convoy is currently on its way to Poland - transporting clothing and medical equipment in minibuses, vans, and even an ambulance - by a group of more than 26 volunteers from the Shave Cross area.

Convoy organiser and pub landlord Tom Littledyke said the local community has been full of people desperately trying to help.

"I had no idea this many people would turn up", he said.

"A lot of people said they would but all of them have and that's stunning to see how many people want to make a difference", he added.

The organiser, Tom, said he was overwhelmed by the amount of people who came to help.

After arriving in Poland, Tom says the group of volunteers will split into different teams and offer their help to those in need.

"One team will ferry refugees from Lviv and the other team will take necessary equipment to the best place that seems fit for it," he explained.

"The UK is prepared to help and will do whatever is necessary", he added.

This aid convoy - involving 26 driver volunteers and 13 vehicles - evolved from a conversation in the Shave Cross Inn between people who wanted to do something to help.

The group will travel with a minibus they hope to bring back some refugees in

One group brought an ambulance that could be used for patients and another brought a minibus that could return with refugees once its supplies are offloaded.

Volunteer driver Trevor Buffery has driven similar missions before, to Kosovo and the orphanages of Chernobyl - an area now under Russian control.

He said: "About ten days ago I was watching the TV and the tower block I stayed in in Chernikov with an older couple and the road I stayed in was just obliterated in front of my eyes on the ITV which just gave me extra inspiration to get up and do something."

Another volunteer driver from Exeter, Stuart Fraser said: "The picture is changing by the hour.

"We don't really know until we get down there what we're going to be faced with but we are going to help as many people as we possibly can."

What can I do to help people in Ukraine?

While many people in the UK are trying to help by buying items to donate to Ukrainian refugees, some charities are advising that it's better to give cash donations instead.

Danny Harvey, Executive Director of Concern Worldwide - part of the Disasters Emergency Committee - said: "We can completely understand why people want to donate goods - it's very immediate.

"But the challenge with non-cash donations is you then have the transport and the logistic cost of moving them across borders.

"The other challenge is you may not have the right things in the right place at the right time - what people donate might not actually be what people need.

"At the moment we're focussed on meeting immediate needs so the needs that people who've been displaced either by moving into neighbouring countries or within Ukraine can have help.

"That's things like shelter, warm, food, hygiene supplies, water and protection to make sure the most vulnerable people who are moving can access services and also psycho-social support and counselling as this has been a huge trauma for people.

"Cash assistance will also let us respond over the months and potentially years to come, so as the needs change we can continue to respond effectively."