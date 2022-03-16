A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Somerset involving two lorries.

Emergency services were called to the A37 near Gurney Slade at just after 3pm today (16 March).

The road was closed between its junctions with the B3139 at Old Down and the B3135 near the Mendip Inn. It reopened at around 6pm.

Avon and Somerset Police say the motorcyclist's injuries have been assessed and are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The force has asked anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which could help to call 101 and give the reference 490 of 16 March.