A gorse fire has destroyed two hectares of land at Ruan Minor near Helston.

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 4pm on March 15 following reports of smoke coming from the area.

It is the third such fire in recent weeks, with blazes at Rosenannon Downs near Wadebridge and Blisland near Bodmin on March 7 and 8.

Firefighters tackle a recent blaze Rosenannon Downs, March 7 Credit: Wadebridge Community Fire Station

Crews from Mullion, Helston and St Kaverne all worked to extinguish the fire using beaters, before staying on site to monitor for hotspots.

While no people were hurt, Gorse fires can pose a serious threat to wildlife and can be particularly difficult to bring under control in the summer months.