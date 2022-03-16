A world famous pub on in Cornwall has decided to ban hunts from gathering there.

For a hundred years, hunts have traditionally gathered at the Jamaica Inn on Bodmin Moor but the owners say they will no longer be allowed to do so.

The pub was made world famous by author Daphne du Maurier's 1936 novel that shares its name.

The decision to ban the practice was taken after the usual small group invited the much larger Beaufort Hunt to join them.

Trail hunting sees hounds chase a pre-laid scent trail Credit: PA

In a statement, the pub said: "In the past the Inn’s position on hunting has always been clear – not supported other than to allow Hunts to start from the Inn because of the one hundred year tradition of doing so.

"It was something the current owner, Allen Jackson, was not comfortable breaking, as he saw himself as a ‘temporary custodian’ and not for him to make such a decision. He has never personally hunted or even shot before.

"However, last Saturday the local Hunt invited the Beaufort Hunt to join their usual modest gathering which the Owner sees as extremely ill advised.

"Taking this fully into account and the passionate views of some of the Inn’s customers the owner has decided to no longer allow any future Hunt at Jamaica Inn."

While fox hunting remains illegal, trail hunts are still allowed to operate, but there are calls for them to be banned over concerns they are still a danger to wildlife.

In October last year, a leading UK huntsman was found guilty of telling others how to hunt illegally.

The National Trust ended trail hunting on its land the following month after its members voted overwhelmingly to ban the practice.