A man allegedly pointed a suspected imitation firearm at a group of people from inside a car in Exeter, prompting a police appeal.

It is alleged the male suspect also approached the window of a premises with the imitation weapon and pointed it at the people inside.

Police believe he then walked along Fore Street, East Wonford Hill and Honiton road between 3.25am and 5am on 12 March before getting into a car in Honiton.

Officers want to hear from any drivers who were in any of those areas in the early hours who may have information or dashcam footage.

Armed officers carried out searches of the area, where they seized an air pistol from an address and made an arrest.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been released on police bail until 5 April while enquiries continue.

"Detectives are reviewing CCTV from homes and businesses and are appealing to drivers with dashcams who may be able to help fill in any gaps in footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/021363/22."