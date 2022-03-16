The Duchess of Cornwall has cancelled a visit to the Cheltenham Festival amid her recovery from coronavirus.

Camilla was due to present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase on day two of the festival today (March 16).

The roar of Cheltenham Festival returned for the first time since 2020 yesterday, as last year's event was held behind closed doors.

The first day of the four-day racing event saw a record crowd of almost 70,000 descend onto the racecourse, with celebrities and royalty among them.

But the Duchess of Cornwall has cancelled her scheduled appearance at today's event due to her recovery from Covid.

PA reports the Duchess of Cornwall has been left with a slight cough and it is understood she is pacing herself after her illness.