Rain lashed down on race-goers on day two of Cheltenham Festival - but it did not stop huge crowds of spectators from enjoying the event.
While the Duchess of Cornwall cancelled her visit to the races today (March 16), Princess Anne was seen sheltering from the rain at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Princess Anne's daughter and her husband - Zara and Mike Tindall - were also seen at the races and model Lystra Adams was among the celebrities spotted at the event.
The rain made for muddy conditions, with jockeys ending their races covered from head to toe in mud.
Below we've compiled some of the best pictures from the day's racing...