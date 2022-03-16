Rain lashed down on race-goers on day two of Cheltenham Festival - but it did not stop huge crowds of spectators from enjoying the event.

While the Duchess of Cornwall cancelled her visit to the races today (March 16), Princess Anne was seen sheltering from the rain at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Princess Anne's daughter and her husband - Zara and Mike Tindall - were also seen at the races and model Lystra Adams was among the celebrities spotted at the event.

The rain made for muddy conditions, with jockeys ending their races covered from head to toe in mud.

Below we've compiled some of the best pictures from the day's racing...

Zara Tindall during day two of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Presenters Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster during day two of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Lystra Adams arrives during day two of the Cheltenham Festival 2022 Credit: PA

The Princess Royal shelters from the rain before the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Credit: PA

Racegoers during day two of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Day two of Cheltenham Festival was a wet one - but sunshine is due to return for the rest of the week Credit: PA

Jockey Nico de Boinville and I Am Maximus (left) covered in mud after the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Credit: PA

A muddy Nico de Boinville following the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Credit: PA

Racegoers braved bad weather during day two of Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Racegoers during day two of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Racegoers react to the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle during day two of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Day two of Cheltenham Festival is Ladies Day, famous for glamorous outfits. Credit: PA

Glamorous and colourful outfits balanced out the grey weather on day two of Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Record numbers of people are set to attend the four-day event this year Credit: PA