The tyres of 30 waste collection vehicles have been let down at a recycling centre.

A statement from Hills Waste Solutions said: “Around 30 vehicles at the Hills Municipal Collections depot in Salisbury have been vandalised with the tyres of the vehicles deflated.

“The damage happened overnight after the yard had been secured at the end of the work day.

"The result of these senseless actions caused a delay to the vehicles leaving the site this morning to collect Wiltshire residents’ household waste.

"Wiltshire Police are investigating the matter. ”

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: “We are currently investigating reports that a number of vehicles at the Salisbury Household Recycling Centre in Stephenson Road have had their tyres let down.

“A fence at the site, which is managed by Hills Waste, also appears to have been damaged. Our enquires are ongoing into this matter. Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 23 of today (16/03)”.

Hills Waste Solutions and Wiltshire Council have both been contacted for comment.

It comes after weeks of industrial action, with Wiltshire's recycling collections suspended until Monday 21 March.

Wiltshire Council “strongly condemned” the actions of the GMB union last week, after its picket lines resulted in sites being blockaded during the ongoing industrial action - leading to what the council described as “major safety concerns”.

The union representing strikers alleged picketing workers have been clipped by trucks driven by strike-breakers.

The council also warned people to be careful when paying privately for waste collection during the bin strikes.

Credit: Benjamin Paessler, Local Democracy Reporter