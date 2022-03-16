A woman who was found dead in Cheltenham has been named by police.

Michelle O’Neill, 47, was pronounced dead by paramedics at an address on Salamanca Road in the Whaddon area yesterday (March 15).

Police launched an investigation and arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Officers were granted a further 36-hour custody extension this evening.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Michelle’s family has requested privacy at this time to allow them to grieve in peace.

"The thoughts of Gloucestershire Constabulary are with her family at this difficult time."